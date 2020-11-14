Pick six NFL game winners on Fox's free Super 6 contest to win $1 million

Fox Bet Super 6 is offering Terry Bradshaw’s million dollars after it went unclaimed for a fourth week in a row.

The Fox Super 6 jackpot rolls over into Week 10 of the National Football League season. All you have to do is download the Fox Super 6 app and pick the winner and the margins of victory of the six games listed.

Get them all right and you will take home part of the grand prize jackpot of $1 million. (The jackpot will be split among all those who get every game and margin of victory correct.)

Fox Sports NFL reporter Jen Hale previewed the big games on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Hale’s picks for Sunday include the Seattle Seahawks by five over the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints by 14 over the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers by 12 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even if nobody correctly picks the winner and margin for all six games, those who come the closest will be eligible for the $10,000 guaranteed prize, which will be handed out.

The best part of all is it’s free. To play, all you have to do is go to the Fox Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device. When you click on the app, you will see the entry for the NFL Sunday Challenge. Just go onto the app, and swipe for the team you think will win and the margin of victory.

