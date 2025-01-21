Philly mayor faces ridicule over botched Eagles chant before playoff game

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker may have been a bit overzealous on Monday as she and the rest of the city celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship berth.

Parker addressed the city on Sunday ahead of a snowstorm and deep freeze that was set to impact the Northeast. Temperatures were expected to drop into the high teens on top of about six inches of snow. As she concluded, she expressed her support for the Eagles.

“Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Go birds,” she said.

The sentiment was there, but fans noticed that bizarre spelling of the team and took to social media to talk about it.

The Eagles did pull off a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round to advance to the conference title game for the second time in three years.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley helped break the game open with a late 78-yard touchdown run. Then, Philadelphia held off a surging Rams offense that nearly put together a comeback to win the game or force overtime.

Barkley finished with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“It was fun, It was a play that I asked for,” Barkley said. “It’s a beautiful thing when stuff like that happens.”

Philadelphia will play the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.