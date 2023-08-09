Phillies star Bryce Harper helps reunite young fan with family

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper switched from seven-time All-Star mode into dad mode over the weekend when he spotted an emotional young fan in the stands who got separated from his family.

The heartwarming interaction shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Harper speaking to 7-year-old Caleb, who was crying during a Phillies’ photo night promotion before Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB.com.

PHILLIES LEGEND COLE HAMELS RETIRES FROM MLB AFTER 15 SEASONS

The video, shared on social media by NBC Sports’ Taryn Hatcher, showed Harper sitting next to the young boy as he tried to help him locate where his two brothers had gone.

In a subsequent video, Harper then escorted Caleb over to his family and even posed for a quick selfie with them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The night ended well for all those involved – Caleb was reunited with his family and Harper hit his sixth home run of the season to help lift the Phillies 9-6 victory over the Royals.

The two-time NL MVP served strictly as Philadelphia’s designated hitter for most of last season after injuring his right throwing elbow on an outfield throw in April 2022. After surgery, Harper returned to that role on May 2 before debuting at first base for the first time in his career on July 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s played well at first base, making just one error in nine games over 80 innings.

Manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that he doesn’t see Harper returning to the outfield this season “unless something changes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.