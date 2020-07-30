Phillies staff members test positive for coronavirus, shut down ballpark activities

Two Philadelphia Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The team said that no players had contracted the illness but any activities at Citizens Bank Park, the club’s home stadium, have been put on hold.

“The Phillies have received the results of yesterday’s testing. While no players tested positive for COVID-19, there were two staff members that did test positive. One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff. All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled today and until further notice,” the team said in a statement.

Philadelphia played the Miami Marlins over the weekend as part of their opening series to start the season. Prior to the game, four Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus but the team elected to play regardless. The two teams played at Citizens Bank Park.

Hours later, it was revealed more Marlins players had tested positive for the illness and they were forced to stay in the city. MLB later put their season on hold as players quarantined and the team figured out what it was going to do for the remainder of the season.

As of early Thursday, at least 17 Marlins players and a staff member reportedly had contracted the illness. Baseball was reportedly investigating how the Marlins players contracted it.