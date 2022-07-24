FOX Sports 

Phillies’ Nick Castellanos gets into heated exchange with reporter over ‘stupid question’

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies got into a heated exchange with a reporter after his team’s 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs Saturday night.

Castellanos heard boos while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He was 0-for-5 against the Cubs Friday night.

When asked about the boos, Castellanos said he didn’t need to give an opinion and called it a “stupid question.”

The Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the 10th inning Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Phillies outfielder continued to call it a “stupid question.” And when a Phillies official got between him and the reporter, the reporter told Castellanos he needed to be able to handle a “stupid question.”

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman went six innings and struck out five Phillies batters, allowing one earned run. His counterpart, Zack Wheeler, lasted seven innings and struck out six, allowing only one run.

The Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman pitches during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The game was 1-1 through nine innings, and the Cubs exploded for five runs in the 10th inning, while Philadelphia was only able to get one back.

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies high-fives teammates during a game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park July 15, 2022, in Miami, Fla.
(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Cubs All-Star Wilson Contreras was 1-for-4 with an RBI, and teammate Christopher Morel was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Phillies fell to 49-45 with the loss. The Cubs improved to 37-57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.