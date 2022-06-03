Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after rough start to season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the 2022 MLB season.

Philadelphia has lost seven of its last nine games and sits 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Phillies bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. “While all of us share the responsibility for our shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.”

The Phillies have the fourth highest payroll in Major League Baseball at over $233 million.

“I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward,” the statement continued.

The Phillies never made the postseason with Girardi as manager, going 132-141 in his three seasons at the helm.

Girardi appeared on MLB Network Radio Friday and discussed the reasons why the Phillies struggled to start the season.

“I think there’s a number of reasons we didn’t win,” Girardi said on his Friday radio appearance. “We gave too many extra outs that probably cost us four or five games, maybe. Maybe even more. I think at times our bullpen struggled. We had some guys that I think have much better stuff than the potential that they pitched to.

“And I think some guys got off to some slow starts offensively,” he continued. “And that happens, right? I think you can overcome sometimes one thing, maybe even two, but sometimes when it’s more than that, I think it’s somewhat difficult.”

Philadelphia’s last three losses came in extra innings, dooming Girardi’s time as Phillies manager.

“I just pray that they get better, and they get to the playoffs,” Girardi added.

The Phillies have not been to the postseason since the 2011 season. Philadelphia starts a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels Friday.