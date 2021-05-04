FOX Sports 

Phillies’ fan catches catches 97 mph foul ball while holding ice cream

The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the New York Mets on Sunday, but that didn’t stop one fan from scoring a big win during the contest.

The fan managed to snag a foul ball that left the bat at 97 mph–all while holding an ice cream.

The catch occurred during the top of the seventh inning when Mets outfielder Michael Conforto ripped a 0-2 pitch into the left-field stands.

“Get that fan a contract,” an announcer said.

Users on social media also couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Ouch! My hand was stinging just looking at it,” one wrote. 

“Lord almighty! The epic one-handed foul ball catch from the @Phillies fan holding a tiny helmet filled with ice cream in his other hand. @espn @SportsCenter gold!” another replied. 

The Mets went on to beat the Phillies, their National League East rival, 8-7 at Citizens Bank Park.