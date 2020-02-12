Philip Rivers left heckling Kansas City Chiefs fan with one last gift in potential final game at Arrowhead Stadium

Philip Rivers may be finished playing the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year but he left one of his Arrowhead Stadium hecklers a sweet parting gift after their game in December.

Rivers explained to reporters his interaction with a Chiefs fan after the game and why he gave his gloves away to an opposing fan, according to the Kansas City Star.

“It was one guy in particular back there that you almost feel like you’ve gotten to know over the how many years he’s been back there,” Rivers said. “I laugh because many years ago, me and Charlie Whitehurst were going to Oklahoma Joe’s and the line was long. We were in there and there was nothing but Chiefs fans everywhere …. We’ve been standing there for about three minutes, and we decided we’d go ahead and leave.

“So, the next day, I’m here at the game and this guy hollers at me, ‘Hey Rivers, let me tell you how we do it at Oklahoma Joe’s. You stand in line and then you order just like everybody else.’ There’s always just been this back and forth with him. He gives it to me, and then we’ll make a good play and he’ll say, ‘OK, I’ll give it to you.’ We caught eye contact at some point today and he said, ‘Can I get those?’ So, I thought why not, if it’s the last time in here.”

Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers mutually parted ways earlier this week. It’s unclear what the next step is for the quarterback.

He reportedly wants to play two more years maximum.