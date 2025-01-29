Philadelphia man shot after Eagles’ playoff win among multiple violent incidents

The Philadelphia Eagles earned a trip to the Super Bowl, and many of the city’s residents have had to pay a steep price for the ensuing chaos.

A 20-year-old man was shot during chaotic incidents that ensued in the city following the team’s NFC championship victory over the Washington Commanders last Sunday. An 18-year-old suspect named Amre Wright has since been taken into custody, according to FOX 29.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting is just one of many incidents that involved harm to a local. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating one stabbing, two shootings, one act of vandalism and a vehicle striking several pedestrians, per FOX 29. So far, a total of 30 adults and one juvenile were cited for Disorderly Conduct or Failure to Disperse, and three adults were charged.

The individuals who have been charged reportedly include 34-year-old Tramayne Davis-Blockson, who was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime and Recklessly Endangering Another Person in connection to a stabbing; and 32-year-old Jose Moya and 44-year-old Eugene Dennis, who were both charged with aggravated assault in connection to the assault of a police officer.

Additionally, a 26-year-old woman was reportedly taken into custody after striking eight pedestrians in the street, and thePhiladelphia District Attorney’s Office was reportedly vandalized with a shattered front glass door and two cracked glass windows.

A Temple University student even died after climbing up a flag pole and falling to his death. Tyler Sabapathy, 18, was a student and gymnast from Toronto, Canada with more than 120 medals in provincial, regional and international competitions. He attempted to climb a flag pole in the city in celebration of the team’s win, and was taken to the hospital and was in very critical condition before he eventually died.

Eagles fans have been the subject of national scrutiny throughout the team’s playoff run this season.

The fanbase garnered negative national attention after one of their own, New Jersey man Ryan Caldwell, was seen in a viral video verbally berating a woman with vulgar slurs during the team’s first playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12. Caldwell was later fired from his job and released a statement apologizing for his actions.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse says Eagles fans hurled snowballs at him after his team’s divisional round playoff loss in Philadelphia on Jan. 19. Verse made comments about “hating” the fans to reporters in the week leading up to the game.

Amidst the widespread criticism, former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarcus Ware told Fox News Digital that Eagles fans once hurled snowballs stuffed with batteries at his mother during a game his rookie year in 2005.

“My rookie season when my mom was in the stands, I told her not to wear my jersey, and she was in the front row, and we’re up there in Philly. They were putting batteries in snowballs and throwing them, and one of them hit my mom,” Ware said. “I turned around at the time, and I didn’t care about football anymore. I wanted to go get the guy who was in the stands. But I didn’t.”