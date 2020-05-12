Philadelphia Eagles offer stadium wedding deal for frontline coronavirus workers: reports

The Philadelphia Eagles are offering frontline workers who have seen their wedding plans punted due to the coronavirus pandemic a chance to tie the knot at Lincoln Financial Field without having to pay the usual $30,000 site fee, according to local reports.

Newlyweds will still have to cover the costs of the reception package, at a discounted rate of $50 to $70 a head, dependent on the size of the party and what club room the couple selects, according to Fox 29.

“Anybody can go to a different venue — not everybody gets married at the Linc,” groom-to-be Kenny Hagmann told the outlet.

He just needs to convince his future wife, Jordan Long.

“I think my parents would want a church ceremony, too,” she said.

Both of them are nurses, according to the report, and the deal is available to frontline workers who had planned their weddings before March 31, 2021. Catering is not included.

While the Eagles advertise that Lincoln Financial Field is available for weddings on their events website, Phillymag.com reported that only one wedding has actually been held on the field — that of Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Patience Carter and her then-fiancé Alex Murray near the end of the summer in 2019.

Two couples are currently considering the team’s new package, according to the report.

Lincoln Financial Field also accepts bookings for corporate outings, photoshoots, trade shows and other events — including high school proms.

In Philadelphia and around the country, coronavirus-related shutdowns have complicated wedding plans as restaurants, catering halls and other venues are blocked from hosting gatherings in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

Some couples have postponed their weddings indefinitely or into the near future. One bride-to-be postponed her June 13 wedding to late August, the day before her sister’s birthday, prompting an argument, she wrote on Reddit’s “r/bridezillas” forum over the weekend.

“I’m kind of at a loss,” the Redditor wrote. “She would rather me not have a wedding at all? She would rather me not get to experience something that is (hopefully) a once in a lifetime event because of her birthday?”

Others have had improvised, small ceremonies that adhere to social distancing guidelines, like health care professionals Lauren Rovinsky and Donnie Thomas, who got hitched in late March in their own backyard, foregoing two years of planning.

One photo from their reception shows the newlyweds posting with their neighbors in the background — on the other side of a fence.