Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to defend their title as NFC East champions and the schedule this year definitely sets them up for that.

The Eagles upset the Cowboys before eventually losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Seattle Seahawks after quarterback Carson Wentz’s game-ending injury.

As long as Wentz can stay healthy, the Eagles should be primed for another playoff run.

Here are some of the intriguing matchups on the Eagles’ 2020 schedule.

1) WASHINGTON REDSKINS

The Eagles can certainly start the season off right with an easy win over the Redskins in Week 1 on the road.

Philly has won the last six games against Washington and their record on the road is even better than when they play at home (44-38).

They’ll meet again to close the regular season out.

2) DALLAS COWBOYS

The Eagles should approach this Week 8 matchup with caution as the new and improved Cowboys look to answer for the Week 16 loss that saw Dallas give up the NFC East title.

While the offensive line is likely where Dallas will win the game, Wentz shouldn’t underestimate outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence.

The two will face off again in Week 16

3) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The Eagles could head into a tough matchup against the 49ers at home with a 3-0 record, which is exactly what’s going to have to happen if they expect to win.

A Week 4 win against Jimmy Garoppolo will give Philly enough confidence to perform well in the later half of the season, where the more challenging matchups are.