Phil Mickelson brushes off tough first round at Colonial: 'I won the PGA, so'

Phil Mickelson had a wild couple of days this week.

He became the oldest golfer to win a major when he picked up the PGA Championship on Sunday, and later he was named a participant in Capital One’s The Match and will be teaming up with Tom Brady to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

And, yes, Mickelson was participating in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 50-year-old didn’t have a great first round. He finished 3-over par and far from the leaders. Jordan Spieth led the first round with a 7-under.

Mickelson wasn’t exactly worried about his performance.

“Yeah, I didn’t play well,” he said. “But I won the PGA, so.”

Mickelson won the event at Colonial in 2000 and 2008. However, this time around he missed nine of 14 fairways. It started a frustrating day, especially coming off the high of winning the PGA Championship.

“It was almost like I was trying a little too hard, and I wasn’t just calm and let it happen, and I was a little bit antsy,” he said. “Like I just couldn’t quite get calmed down in that same frame of mind.”

Mickelson acknowledged he struggled hitting the fairways even as he felt comfortable with the 15-20 mph winds.

“You can’t play this course out of the rough because then you have tree trouble, which I had repeatedly, and I didn’t putt well,” he added. “But I won the PGA, so I’ll see if I can get it turned around for tomorrow and get a little better focus, a little better energy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.