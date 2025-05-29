PGA’s Jake Knapp ‘not a fan’ of golf ball rollback as he promotes new PXG driver giveaway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf balls are going further than ever before, resulting in the pros man-handling some of the world’s best courses.

Players are stronger and faster, as is the technology – and Jake Knapp, whose swing might be the smoothest since Fred Couples, is near the top of the driving distance list.

Knapp ranks 31st in average driving distance, averaging 298.9 yards. In 666 drives this season, his golf balls have traveled over 113 miles.

Knapp used that money driver, buttery swing and a hot putter to join the 59 Club earlier this year at the Cognizant Classic.

However, because it is easier to make the ball go farther, rather than lengthening courses, the USGA has decided to begin rolling back technology in the ball in an effort to preserve the nature of the game.

It is safe to say the 31-year-old is “not really a fan of the rollback stuff.”

“I think if we were going to change golf in any way, I think you could do a lot of different things that don’t change a player’s deal in depth perception and things like that. I’ve been playing with basically a golf ball that goes probably about the same distance ever since I was a kid. So it’s like, you have all this feel developed over time, and then if you were to change it to go shorter. I mean, there’s also things you can do in your equipment to make up for most of that anyway, so I don’t think it’s going to be as big of a deal as they think,” Knapp said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Knapp is doubling down on that stance after collaborating with both PXG and Pennzoil to give away a brand-new driver.

From May 29 to June 25, consumers who purchase a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle at a participating Advance Auto Parts or Carquest retail location, in-store or online, can enter to win a limited-edition Pennzoil PXG driver.

“I think having two companies are both just kind of at the top end of the spectrum in each of their crafts. When the opportunity came about, it just seemed like a no-brainer for me, and then when I heard about it, I thought it was something that I really wanted to be a part of,” Knapp said of the partnership.

If given the choice, Knapp would rather roll back the technology, rather than the ball itself.

“I think if, personally, if there was a way that they were going to change it that I think could make it more difficult or kind of get what they want out of it, they could just make more regulations on clubs for professionals or Tour events and things like that, where they’re maybe harder to hit, they’re smaller, not as forgiving,” he said. “There’s things like that that I think would be better than rolling back the ball in my personal opinion.”

However, the Pennzoil PXG driver is not rolled back one bit.

“It’s one of the fastest drivers on the market right now. And then, not to mention, you know, the forgiveness on it is really second to none. You have a lot of weight in the back, nice big face that sets up square, gives you high ball speed, low spin, and hitting more fairways.”

