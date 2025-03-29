PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin makes amends with course crew after outburst leads to sprinkler mishap

PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin has made amends with the course crew at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club after he let his frustrations at the Valspar Championship get the best of him last week.

During the second round of the tournament, the 37-year-old Canadian broke a sprinkle on the course after he smashed his club into the ground on the 10th hole, which he would ultimately two-putt for a double bogey.

The scene, perhaps not at the time for Hadwin, was comical as water sprayed everywhere with Hadwin attempting to push the sprinkler head back into the ground. He was unsuccessful.

The sprinkler was eventually turned off and Hadwin finished the day five-over par, missing the cut by three shots. But on Friday, the Valspar Championship revealed that the pro golfer had paid for the damages and apologized for his outburst with some lunch on him.

“In addition to paying for all repairs to @Innisbrook sprinklers, our 2017 champ, @ahadwingolf sent a video message & bought lunch for the entire course maintenance department,” the post on X read.

Director of Agronomy at Innisbrook Ryan Stewart first shared the photo of the Chipotle lunch and thanked Hadwin for the gesture.

“A big thank you to Adam Hadwin @jessicahadwin for paying for that sprinkler head and buying our staff lunch. That was a great touch and our staff loved it. Thank you again,” his post on X read.

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, responded to the post on social media, joking that “next we mill make amends with that sprinkler.”

The chances of Hadwin’s club finding the sprinkler head were rare, but not a first.

In 1999 at the Bay Hill Invitational, 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III had his own battle with the sprinkler system. After watching his shot roll through the green, he smacked the sprinkler with his sand wedge, shattering the valve.

Water promptly flooded the bunker, where he took his shot from.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.