PGA golfer Billy Horschel discusses accidental Taylor Swift motivation with ‘Fearless’ bracelet

Billy Horschel may not have the luck that Travis Kelce had when it comes to Taylor Swift bracelets — Kelce parlayed that into actually dating the pop star.

But the PGA golfer has used Swift as a motivational tactic — and he didn’t even realize it.

Horschel says that after The PLAYERS Championship, his wife made him a bracelet that read “FEARLESS.” The word just so happens to be the name of Swift’s second album that was released in 2008.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But, the bracelet was made, solely because he just wanted to be fearless on the course.

“So listen, Taylor Swift is massive in my household,” Horschel said this week at the Valero Texas Open. “My girls went to a Taylor Swift concert last year in Atlanta with my wife, and they are massive Swifties. So my oldest one, Skylar, made me a bracelet that I’ve been wearing for almost a year now. It just says Sky, Colbs and Ax. And after THE PLAYERS Championship, talking with my team and my wife about I just need to play with less fear … so my wife made me a FEARLESS bracelet.”

WYNDHAM CLARK ADMITS HE’S GROWING IMPATIENT WITH PGA/LIV DRAMA: ‘JUST WANT WHAT’S BEST FOR GOLF’

Horschel actually said he wanted to write the word in Sharpie on his wrist during the final round at TPC Sawgrass, still totally oblivious to the Swift coincidence.

“I’m not the biggest Swiftie,” he admits.

However, since the bracelet was made, he says he’s “asked about it a lot now.”

“[Fans] ask if I’m a Swiftie or if are they friendship bracelets or anything. It’s a cool little thing, but also just puts me in the right mind frame of when I’m playing golf of what I want to be thinking about.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Horschel, the 2014 FedEx Cup champion, finished seventh in last week’s Houston Open for his second top-10 finish of the year. He’s aiming for his first win since The Memorial in June 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.