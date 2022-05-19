PGA Championship: Tiger Woods says leg ‘not feeling as good’ after first round

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods struggled in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Woods started on the back nine with two birdies and two bogeys, but his struggles came when the group went to the front nine. From the 18th to the fourth, he would record four bogeys. He would end the round on the eighth and ninth holes with bogeys as well.

He shot a 74 and was 4-over par.

So, what went wrong with Woods? He pointed to his injured leg.

“It’s a little sore… My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be. We’ll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow,” Woods told reporters after the round, via the PGA Tour.

Woods said everything about his leg, right now, was hurting him.

“I just can’t load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts.”

Woods was playing only his second major event since he suffered the devastating leg injury in a Los Angeles car crash. He nearly had to have his leg amputated.

He said earlier in the week he was feeling stronger.

His 74 was his highest score at the PGA Championship since 2015 at Whistling Straits. He is tied for 109th.

“I did not hit a lot of good iron shots. I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good. I didn’t get the ball very close,” Woods added. “I got off to a great start but didn’t keep it going. I really didn’t give myself any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.”

He will tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.