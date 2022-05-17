PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth grouped together

website maker

The 2022 PGA Championship and second major of the year kicks off at Southern Hills Country Club Thursday with some big names set to play together.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will be grouped together for the opening two rounds.

Woods was the last player to win the PGA at the course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is hosting its first major in roughly 15 years. He competed in the Masters last month, showing the world he could go all 72 holes against high-level competition since suffering devastating leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods said this week, via New York Post. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it.”

Woods is a four-time winner at the PGA, while McIlroy has won this event twice and is hoping for his first major championship since 2014. Spieth is looking to earn his first career grand slam, and he is fresh off winning the 2022 RBC Heritage last month.

The group tees off together at 9:11 a.m. ET Thursday morning for the opening round and again at 2:36 p.m. ET Friday for the second round.

The fact that Woods, Spieth and McIlroy are playing together is certain to excite golf fans.

However, another high-powered grouping will also likely attract attention as it features the top-three ranked players in the world.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is fresh off a victory in the 2022 Masters, will be playing alongside No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Collin Morikawa.

The grouping tees off at 2:36 p.m. ET Thursday and again on Friday with an earlier 9:11 a.m. ET tee time.

Other notable groupings include Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, as well as Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III.

Here’s a list of the full tee times and pairings for Thursday. All times are Eastern.

Starting at Tee No. 1

(8:00 a.m.) John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

(8:11 a.m.) Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

(8:22 a.m.) Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

(8:33 a.m.) Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

(8:44 a.m.) Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

(8:55 a.m.) Matt Kuchar, Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

(9:06 a.m.) Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

(9:17 a.m.) Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

(9:28 a.m.) Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

(9:39 a.m.) Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

(9:50 a.m.) Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

(10:01 a.m.) Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebasti?n Mu?oz

(10:12 a.m.) Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

(1:30 p.m.) Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

(1:41 p.m.) Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

(1:52 p.m.) Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

(2:03 p.m.) Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

(2:14 p.m.) Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

(2:25 p.m.) Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

(2:36 p.m.) Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

(2:47 p.m.) Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

(2:58 p.m.) Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

(3:09 p.m.) Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick

(3:20 p.m.) Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

(3:31 p.m.) Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

(3:42 p.m.) Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

Starting at Tee No. 10

(8:05 a.m.) Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

(8:16 a.m.) Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

(8:27 a.m.) Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

(8:38 a.m.) Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

(8:49 a.m.) Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

(9:00 a.m.) Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

(9:11 a.m.) Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

(9:22 a.m.) Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

(9:33 a.m.) Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

(9:44 a.m.) Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

9:55 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

(10:06 a.m.) Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

(10:17 a.m.) Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

(1:25 p.m.) Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

(1:36 p.m.) Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

(1:47 p.m.) Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

(1:58 p.m.) Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

(2:09 p.m.) Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

(2:20 p.m.) Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

(2:31 p.m.) Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

(2:42 p.m.) Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

(2:53 p.m.) Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

(3:04 p.m.) Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

(3:15 p.m.) Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

(3:26 p.m.) Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

(3:37 p.m.) Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

The tournament runs from May 19-22.