PGA Championship: Tiger Woods asks cameraman to ‘back off’ while walking down fairway

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods and his grouping of Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy started their first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday on the back nine.

Woods was walking down the fairway at the PGA Championship after teeing off on his first hole and addressed the cameraman who was following him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Mind giving me some breathing space, please?” he was heard asking.

Woods then asked a second time before asking the cameraman to “back off and give me some breathing space.”

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SECOND MAJOR OF THE SEASON

He birdied two holes and bogeyed two holes in his first nine on the day. But as he approached the front nine, Woods went on a string of bogeys that dropped him back in the pack.

Woods was participating in his second major event since he suffered a devastating leg injury in a 2021 Los Angeles car crash. He previously played all four rounds of the Masters in April.

Woods addressed how he was feeling at the beginning of the week.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters,” Woods said, via New York Post. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He hadn’t played any events in between, opting to rest as he is still hampered by the leg injury.