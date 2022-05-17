PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler addresses playing with LIV Golf ahead of major

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of the PGA Championship this week, Rickie Fowler addressed the possibility of playing in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour.

Fowler told reporters Monday he was unsure about what he was going to do in regards of playing in some of the rival league’s tournaments. The PGA Tour denied releases for a handful of golfers to play in the league’s first event in London on June 9-11.

“To be straightforward with you guys, I haven’t necessarily made a decision one way or the other,” he said, via ESPN. “I’ve mentioned in the past… do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes. I’ve always looked at competition being a good thing. It’s the driving force of our game. You know, being able to have games with guys at home, that’s how I always grew up is competing. I think competition ultimately makes people better, whether it’s business or sport. So it’s interesting, that’s for sure.”

Fowler said he would like to have some clarity on how golfers are viewed on the PGA Tour.

“Are we independent contractors or not?” he asked. “I feel like there needs to be some clarity between if you’re an independent contractor or are you basically an employee.”

Fowler, 33, is still in search of his first major. Once a rising star as the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world, Fowler is coming into the PGA Championship at No. 146. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2014 when he tied for third place.

He last won a PGA event in 2018 – the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“Going through it, it’s never fun,” he told ESPN of his recent struggles. “I’ve actually enjoyed it, as much as it sucked. I’ve definitely found myself – not that I ever fell out of love with the game or anything like that – but I’ve embraced the grind and the aspect of just taking every day and going out and enjoying it, even though we have been in tough spots.”