PGA Championship: Mito Pereira addresses collapse on 18th hole

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mito Pereira collapsed on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday, losing the lead and the opportunity to play in the playoff round against Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Pereira had a three-shot lead over Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick going into the final round. Thomas and Zalatoris kept things close the entire day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chilean golfer started the 18th hole with a one-shot lead. However, his tee shot into a water hazard. He didn’t get above waist high on his awkward-looking shot. On his fourth shot in the rough, Pereira hit across the green and it didn’t stay on. He finished with a six on the final hole and played his way out of the playoff.

He talked about his struggles in his post-round interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis Renner.

“It’s tough to finish like that. Really good week. I didn’t play really well today. Just needed to do a couple more birdies, just hit it a little bit better to win. Happy how the week turned out,” he said. “On Monday, I just wanted to make the cut and on Sunday I wanted to win.”

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: ESPN’S CAMERA ANGLE ON TIGER WOODS PUTT IRKS FANS

Pereira revealed what he was thinking on the 18th hole. He had an awkward tee shot that sent his ball into the water hazard.

“I wasn’t thinking about the water. It’s weird that it went in. I guess you have so much pressure in your body may be you don’t even know what you’re doing,” he said with a chuckle.

Pereira finished tied for third place with Cameron Young at 4-under par for the tournament. He finished 5-over par for the fourth round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was his best finish at any major he’s ever appeared in.

Thomas would outduel Zalatoris for his second major title.