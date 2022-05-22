PGA Championship: Justin Thomas outlasts Will Zalatoris in thrilling playoff round for victory

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Thomas got the better of Will Zalatoris as the two played each other in a thrilling playoff round at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

In the three-round playoff format, Thomas finished with two birdies and a par for his second PGA Championship victory.

Thomas and Zalatoris both stayed within range of the leader Mito Pereira all day and capitalized when Pereira had a tough go at the 18th hole. Pereira failed to keep the lead and missed out on a chance to win the tournament in the playoff.

Thomas and Zalatoris started the first playoff hole with birdies. On the second hole, Thomas went up one stroke with a birdie on the second playoff hole. Zalatoris saved par.

On the final hole, Thomas and Zalatoris saved par.

Thomas was trailing by seven strokes going into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Zalatoris had finished in the top 10 four times, including in the 2021 PGA Championship, coming into this weekend’s event. He finished in the top 10 twice at the Masters and once at the U.S. Open. He adds another top 10 finish under his belt to his young and budding career.

Pereira started the 18th hole with a one-shot lead. However, his tee shot into a water hazard. He didn’t get above waste high on his awkward-looking shot.

On his fourth shot in the rough, Pereira hit across the green and it didn’t stay on. He finished with a six on the final hole and played his way out of the playoff.

The third and fourth rounds of the PGA Championship were without some of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson both missed the cut. Tiger Woods would withdraw from the tournament after a poor third round.

Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. It was his first major victory in his career. He outlasted Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed at that event.

Sunday’s win is Thomas’ second major victory. HE last won a PGA Tour event in March 2021 at The Players Championship.