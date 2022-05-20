PGA Championship: Aaron Wise struck in head by errant tee shot from Cameron Smith

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise were involved in a startling moment during the second round of the PGA Championship Friday.

Smith hit a wild tee shot to start the second hole and hit Wise in the head. Wise was on the fairway of the adjacent seventh hole when he was hit. Wise was seen holding a water bottle on top of his head after he finished with a 72. He was 1-over par for the tournament.

Smith went down to one knee while he was being checked out.

“Aaron is doing well and in good spirits after being hit today,” Wise’s management team said in a statement. “We’ll be monitoring his condition overnight, but he looks forward to competing tomorrow.”

Wise made the cut and is expected to keep playing the final two rounds on the weekend.

“I was walking down seven, surprised my ball was in the fairway, and then next thing you know, I mean there’s a little bit of ringing in my head,” he told ESPN after his round. “I was down on the fairway. But, you know, that happened for maybe 20 seconds, and I was pretty normal after that.”

He is playing in his fourth career PGA Championship. He made the cut in 2019 and 2021 but has not finished better than tied for 17th. This year’s tournament at Southern Hills was the first he’s played this year.

Smith shot a 70 in the second round. He was 2 under for the tournament and just about seven strokes off the leader Will Zalatoris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.