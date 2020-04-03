Peyton Manning tried to 'dig into your brain' over cocktails, Hall of Fame defender says

Bonding over a few cocktails appeared to be part of Peyton Manning’s playbook, Hall of Fame defensive back Ty Law revealed earlier this week in a radio interview.

Law told WEEI radio on Monday that his former football counterpart tried to get him and others inebriated enough during the Pro Bowl in order for the defenders to spill a few secrets about their defensive schemes.

“Peyton would try to get you,” Law said. “Once you get over to the Pro Bowl, you’re on the same team. Peyton tried to get you drunk and then try to dig into your brain: ‘What did you see? Why did you do this?’ He’d feed you these mai tais, then he’d butter you up and ask you, ‘What did you see?’ and this and that. I was like, Peyton, I ain’t falling for that s—t.”

Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos during his legendary career, is known for being a bit of a prankster in the locker room.

Former teammate Jeff Saturday recalled to ESPN in 2017 when he was a rookie in 1997 that Manning switched his pants with the pants of Adam Meadows. Saturday said he wondered at the time why his pants were so tight and whether they were going to rip. It then dawned on him that it was Manning who made the switch.

Adam Vinatieri called Manning in the same report the “king of pranks.” He said Manning one time propped up a 50-gallon drum of water against a teammate’s door at training camp and when he knocked on the teammate’s door, he answered and the water spilled into his room.