Peyton Manning surprises University of Tennessee students impacted by coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted schools at all levels across the country and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is trying to help some University of Tennessee students make the most of a tough situation.

Manning attempted to lift the morale of students in one of his former professor’s classes — crashing their onine class. The scene was recorded and produced by the university and posted to YouTube.

“I realize this is probably not the ideal way you guys expected to spend your senior year,” Manning said. “I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude. Keep working like you’re doing and try to take a little bit of the extra time you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need. There are a lot of people hurting out there during this time.

“Be thankful for what you have. And just know the University of Tennessee is proud of you and going to support you every way they can. And Dr. Haas and his department are going to do the same thing.”

Manning’s appearance left the class stunned and smiling.

The legendary NFL quarterback spent four seasons with Tennessee before making the jump to the pros.

In his senior season, he recorded 3,819 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Michigan’s Charles Woodson.

The Indianapolis Colts would select him No. 1 in the 1998 draft.