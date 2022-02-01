Peyton Manning was among those who congratulated Tom Brady on a stellar career on Tuesday following his decision to walk away from the NFL.

Manning and Brady had some battle on the field during their careers with both of them likely preventing the other from winning more rings than they could’ve. Regardless, Manning released a glowing statement commending Brady for an “unbelievable” career.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,” Manning said. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admitted & respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again pal!”

Manning was one of the most dominant quarterbacks before Brady broke all of his records. However, he only came away with two Super Bowl titles.

Manning started his playoff rivalry against the Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2003 season when the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship. The Colts and Manning would lose again in the divisional round the following season.

He would finally get over the hump and beat Brady during the Colts’ 2007 run to their first Super Bowl title. He would beat New England and Brady twice while he was with the Denver Broncos, one run which led to a Super Bowl title.

Brady is leaving as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind Manning.