Peyton Manning mocks Jets as coach Robert Saleh takes notes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is taking note of the doubters after the team’s dismal performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and at the top of the list now sits Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

The two-time Super Bowl champion threw shade at the Jets during the “Manningcast” Monday night broadcast of the Denver Broncos-Seattle Seahawks game, specifically calling out backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who went 37-of-59 for 307 yards and just one touchdown in New York’s 24-9 loss to his former team.

“I hope they throw it 70 times tonight,” the former Broncos’ legend said before brother Eli Manning laughed off the notion.

JETS’ DJ REED EXPLAINS HEARTBREAKING REASON FOR LATE-GAME CELEBRATION IN BLOWOUT LOSS: ‘DEEPER THAN FOOTBALL

“Well, the Jets threw it 59 times and that worked out well for them yesterday. They looked good,” Manning continued sarcastically, prompting the former New York Giants quarterback to add: “Wow, shots fired early.”

Peyton Manning continued to double down: “You can’t throw it 59 times in the opener, you can’t do it… Guaranteed you’re not going to win.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Sports Illustrated, Sunday marked the third time in Flacco’s 25-year career that he’s thrown the ball more than 56 times in a game.

Despite the poor showing in Week 1, head coach Robert Saleh stuck by his team and warned the critics – once you jump ship, “just don’t come back on.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For all those people who continue to talk and continue to doubt, we’re taking receipts. And I can’t wait – and I’ll speak for the entire organization – to shove it down everyone’s throat when it comes around,” he said during an appearance Monday on “The Michael Kay Show.”

Saleh told the media Monday that while anything can happen at quarterback, Flacco will likely be the starter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.