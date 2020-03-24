Peyton Manning at 44: Top 5 moments from quarterback's illustrious career

Peyton Manning is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Manning, who turned 44 on Tuesday, is surely set to be a Hall of Famer once his name goes on the ballot.

Here are Manning’s Top 5 greatest moments of his Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

5. Monday Night Magic – Oct. 6, 2003

On Oct. 6, 2003, Peyton Manning put together one of the most impressive comeback victories of his career on Monday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Manning rallied the Colts from a 35-14 deficit with four minutes left in regulation, sending the game into overtime. Kicker Mike Vanderjagt booted a 29-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the extra period to lead Indianapolis to a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.

The Colts became the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than four minutes to play in regulation.

Manning finished with 386 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison hauled in 11 receptions for 176 yards and two scores.

4. Taking down Tom Brady – Jan. 21, 2007

The Indianapolis Star described the win over the New England Patriots in the playoffs as the “Greatest Colts Win of Ever.”

And it definitely was a win that ultimately led Manning to his first Super Bowl title.

The Colts trailed their longtime rival Patriots and Tom Brady by 18 points at the half. But Manning led Indianapolis back and engineered an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter before cornerback Marlin Jackson sealed it with a game-clinching interception of Brady, and the Colts pulled out the 38-34 win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Manning threw for 349 yards and had two total touchdowns.

3. First Super Bowl title – Feb. 4, 2007

Peyton Manning won his first championship in a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. It took Manning nine years to win his first Super Bowl title.

He completed 25 of 38 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown, and he was named Super Bowl MVP. At-the-time rookie running back Joseph Addai had 10 receptions for 66 receiving yards and 77 rushing yards, and Dominic Rhodes piled up 113 yards and one score on 21 carries.

The Colts rode both running backs and their defense, which intercepted Bears quarterback Rex Grossman two times, on this rainy evening in Miami.

2. Peyton wins 5th NFL MVP – Dec. 22, 2013

In his second season as quarterback of the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning set some of the most unreachable records in league history.

On Dec. 22, 2013, Manning completed 32 of 51 passes for 400 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a record 51st touchdown of the season, in a 37-13 win over the Houston Texans.

Manning ended up finishing with 55 touchdowns and 5,477 passing yards, and he earned a record fifth NFL MVP award. The Broncos reached Super Bowl XLVIII but were destroyed 43-8 by the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1. Super Bowl Champion with two different teams – Feb. 7, 2016

Luckily for Peyton Manning, he made a return to the Super Bowl in what would be his final NFL season.

Manning became the first quarterback in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50.

He only threw for 141 passing yards, the fewest of his 14 career playoff wins, with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Broncos were led by Super Bowl MVP defensive end Von Miller, who had 2.5 sacks of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, including a strip-sack, which sealed the win for Denver.