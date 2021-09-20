Peyton, Eli Manning rib Brett Favre for being late to show: ‘My two tin cans and a string finally worked’

Brett Favre made a late appearance on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Monday Night Football” simulcast and was getting jabbed by the legendary quarterbacks as he signed onto the telecast.

At the start of the third quarter, Peyton Manning was really pining for Favre to be on the show. Eli said Favre was “on dial-up” and it was taking him a while to get logged in. After the jokes, Favre slid into the telecast. Peyton asked him where he’s been the entire night.

“My two tin cans and a string finally worked,” Favre said.

The Green Bay Packers legend was on for nearly the entire third quarter after he was touted as the first guest of the night as his former team took on the Detroit Lions.

Eli asked Favre whether there was anything Aaron Rodgers might have learned from him while the two were teammates for a short period of time.

“Obviously, he takes care of the ball much better than I did. You know, I never saw him play in college so I don’t know what he was, what type of player he was before,” Favre said, adding he was impressed with how Rodgers is able to make all kinds of unorthodox throws.

Rodgers then threw a laser beam to Robert Tonyan to put the Packers ahead in the game with 10:26 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Packers were clicking in the second half. Rodgers had four touchdown passes going into the fourth quarter.