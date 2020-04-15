Peyton, Ashley Manning donate hundreds of meals to Tennessee hospital

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NFL legend Peyton Manning and his wife Ashley helped provide a Tennessee hospital with dinner Monday as the health care staff worked to help coronavirus patients.

The TriStar Summit Medical Center, located in Hermitage, thanked the Mannings on Facebook and shared several photos of the staff receiving the meals. The food was catered by The Loveless Cafe.

According to WTVF, Manning had a message addressed to the staff.

“I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to all the team at TriStar Summit,” Manning said. “As healthcare workers on the front lines, you are all demonstrating great courage and commitment and making great personal sacrifices to care for the sick during this national crisis.”

“Thank you Peyton and Ashley Manning for providing a delicious dinner to our staff this evening catered by The Loveless Café,” the hospital wrote on social media.

About 600 meals were donated to the hospital.

Peyton Manning has tried to keep the spirits of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, he surprised University of Tennessee students by crashing one of their online classes.

“I realize this is probably not the ideal way you guys expected to spend your senior year,” Manning said. “I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude. Keep working like you’re doing and try to take a little bit of the extra time you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need. There are a lot of people hurting out there during this time.

“Be thankful for what you have. And just know the University of Tennessee is proud of you and going to support you every way they can. And Dr. Haas and his department are going to do the same thing.”