Pete Carroll set to become Raiders head coach: reports

After giving up on a project that was Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a coaching veteran.

The Raiders have reportedly agreed to a deal that would make Pete Carroll their next head coach.

After firing Josh McDaniels in 2023, the Raiders made Pierce their interim head coach. He appeared to turn the locker room around, and the Raiders went 5-4 in their final nine games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, they went just 4-13 this season amid rough quarterback play, and Pierce lasted just one season without the interim tag.

It is a total revamp for Vegas, as they also fired general manager Tom Telesco just days after getting rid of Pierce.

Carroll was reportedly given a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth.

Carroll, who will turn 74 at the beginning of the NFL season, was an advisor for the Seattle Seahawks after being their head coach for 14 seasons. He coached them to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning one.

Before joining Seattle, Carroll was on the USC sidelines for 10 seasons where, in similar fashion, he took the Trojans to back-to-back national championships, but split those. He was also the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the 1990s.

CONNECTICUT LAWMAKER INTRODUCES BILL THAT WOULD LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING ON FLIGHTS TO, FROM STATE

Carroll won four Rose Bowls at USC and five division titles with Seattle.

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick, which isn’t ideal for them as they desperately need a quarterback. It figures that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be taken within the top three.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carroll becomes the fourth head coach for the Raiders since the turn of the decade, joining Jon Gruden, McDaniels and Pierce. Rich Bisaccia was also the interim head coach after Gruden resigned following his email controversy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.