Pete Carroll on Seahawks' pursuit of Antonio Brown: 'We’ll see what happens'

Antonio Brown will have his suspension lifted after Week 8, and it looks like the former All-Pro wide receiver will have interest from teams across the league.

According to an ESPN report, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be the frontrunner to land Brown, and head coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule out the possibility of adding him to a group that includes second-year sensation D.K. Metcalf and slot wideout Tyler Lockett as another weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. ON CONTRACTING COVID-19: ‘I DON’T THINK IT’S GOING TO ENTER THIS BODY’

PLAY SUPER 6 FOR EAGLES, GIANTS THURSDAY NIGHT CLASH

“We have endeavored to be in on everything that’s going on and [GM] John [Schneider] has done a marvelous job of always being tuned in to what’s happening. And this is no exception. So we’ll see what happens as we go forward,” Carroll told KJR.

Brown was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Brown has had a tumultuous 12 months that saw him force himself out of the Las Vegas Raiders and later sign with the New England Patriots only to play one game and later get released following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

FALCONS’ GREAT RODDY WHITE TALKS ABOUT THE MOST ‘REMARKABLE’ THING HE’S SEEN IN THE NFL

He was also arrested in Florida and received two years of probation for an incident in January involving a moving truck driver. In addition to two years of probation, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

In the midst of the controversy, Brown has announced that he will be retiring twice. He released several rap songs and worked out with several NFL players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If Brown joins the Seahawks, he will join a team that has a perfect 5-0 so far this season, and they will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 7 showdown between NFC West rivals.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.