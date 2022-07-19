Pete Alonso on Home Run Derby loss to Julio Rodriguez: ‘Sometimes you just gotta tip your hat’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was ousted in the semifinals of the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night thanks to an amazing performance from Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez.

Alonso was coming into the event as the two-time defending champion looking for his third title but ran into the 21-year-old Mariners outfielder, who put on a serious hitting display. Rodriguez would eventually lose to Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, but it was clear the future of baseball took center stage.

After the Derby, Alonso appeared at The Player’s Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, the MLBPA and Fanatics and told Fox News Digital it just wasn’t his night to win.

“He came with it,” the first baseman said of Rodriguez. “I came with it too. He was just better today. He did an excellent job and sometimes you just gotta tip your hat.”

Alonso got to witness future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols take part in the Derby for the final time. Pujols made it to the semifinals as well before getting edged by Soto. Alonso said it was cool to see Pujols, and Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera, at the Derby. While Pujols was in the Derby between the two, both players were legacy selections for their respective All-Star teams.

“It was really special. He’s one of the best to ever do it,” Alonso said of Pujols. “He’s obviously a bona fide Hall of Famer. I’m happy he had a really good showing today.”

Alonso has helped the Mets keep a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East at the All-Star break. He told Fox News Digital the team just needs to continue to play together to get to the next level and make a run in the postseason.

“Just stick together. We have a lot of great chemistry in the clubhouse. Just stick together and play hard every single night and I feel like the results will be there for us,” he said.

Alonso will play for the NL All-Star team on Tuesday night.

In 92 games, Alonso has hit 24 home runs, batting .265 with a .857 OPS. He also leads the majors with 78 RBIs.