Pete Alonso defeated Trey Mancini to win his second straight MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field.

Alonso beat Mancini, 23-22, and did so with the extra time he earned while hitting the long balls in the final round. He needed to muster up everything he could to get past Mancini and did just that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Mets star was wearing the chain and holding the trophy at the end.

“I’ve done this before and I’m extremely confident in my ability to hit the ball out of the yard. I feel like I’m the best power hitter in the game and it was on display tonight,” he told ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Alonso won the Derby in 2019 and was unable to defend it in 2020 due to the coronavirus-impacted MLB season. But he was elated to get a chance to defend his title on Monday.

SHOHEI OHTANI FALLS TO JUAN SOTO IN HOME RUN DERBY SWING-OFF

“This is awesome, it never gets old.”

Mancini was making his first Home Run Derby appearance. He missed the entire 2020 season after battling colon cancer. He hit 16 home runs before the All-Star break.

“Trey’s story is just unbelievable,” Alonso said. “Everybody in the Derby put on a show but Trey’s story is just unbelievable. And I’m just happy he was able to participate and put on the show. Everyone did awesome.”

Alonso defeated Juan Soto and Salvador Perez to get to the final. Mancini beat Matt Olson and Trevor Story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alonso has 17 home runs for the first-place Mets this season.