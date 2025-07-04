PETA plans to make presence at Joey Chestnut’s comeback in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joey Chestnut’s return to Coney Island on the Fourth of July may come with somewhat of a wrinkle.

Chestnut was ineligible to compete in last year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest following a dispute stemming from his signing with Impossible Foods.

However, with weeks to spare, the sides all worked out a deal to get the GOAT of competitive eating back in Brooklyn on Independence Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Chestnut will be joined by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In a press release sent to Fox News Digital, PETA said that “Tommy Tofu and his PETA pals will be right there at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, distributing hundreds of tasty vegan hot dogs as they challenge hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly.”

“Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses — the word is enough — by buying what comes out of them,” PETA executive Tracy Reiman said to TMZ. “PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond.”

NATHAN’S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST: JOEY CHESTNUT RETURNS TO CONEY ISLAND AS HEAVY FAVORITE

Chestnut has actually dealt with a protester during the competition before. About halfway through the 2022 event, protesters rushed the stage — at least one wearing a Darth Vader mask — while carrying signs that read “Expose Smithfield Deathstar.” Smithfield is a major food processing company out of Smithfield, Virginia, specializing in pork products. Nathan’s Famous is an all-beef frank.

All with a cast on his leg from a ruptured tendon, Chestnut put a protester in a headlock and dropped him to the ground. He still managed to put down 63 dogs and win the event convincingly, although he claimed it cost him five wieners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, PETA planned to “bombard the competition’s spectators” and brought a truck to encourage fans to go vegan.

Chestnut is, obviously, the overwhelming favorite for Friday’s event, as he has won 16 of the last 17 contests he has competed in, only losing to Matt Stonie in 2015. His record is 76 dogs and buns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.