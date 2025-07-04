PETA distributes vegan wieners outside Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joey Chestnut was not the only big name back in Coney Island for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) made their presence known outside the Coney Island staple on Friday before Chestnut took the stage.

Members of the organization distributed vegan hot dogs to people along the boardwalk, all while hundreds of Nathan’s franks were being prepped for the competitive eaters.

Prior to the event, PETA said to Fox News Digital that “Tommy Tofu and his PETA pals will be right there at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, distributing hundreds of tasty vegan hot dogs as they challenge hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly.”

“Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses — the word is enough — by buying what comes out of them,” PETA executive Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond.”

Chestnut returned to the competition after missing last year due to partnering with a plant-based brand, Impossible Foods.

He looked almost as good as ever, downing 70.5 dogs and buns in the 10-minute span. It was his 17th victory in his last 18 tries (he lost to Matt Stonie in 2015), and it was the seventh time he eclipsed the 70-wiener mark.

The PETA presence did not compare to the protester that Chestnut put in a headlock back in 2022, but it’s yet another appearance from the animal activist group. Last year, PETA planned to “bombard the competition’s spectators” and brought a truck to encourage fans to go vegan.