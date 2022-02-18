Penn’s Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record
Penn’s Lia Thomas dominated the competition and won the 200 freestyle at the Ivy League Championship, setting a meet record with a 1:43.12 on Friday night.
It’s the second conference championship for Thomas over the course of the week.
The previous meet mark was 1:43.78.
Harvard finished Nos. 2 and 3. Samantha Shelton finished with a 1:45.82 and Molly Hamlin had a 1:47.33..
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.