Penn State wrestlers speak out on Trump’s attendance at NCAA championships

President Donald Trump’s attendance at the NCAA wrestling championships prompted strong reactions from competitors.

Before Trump entered Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia to a raucous cheer from fans, some Penn State wrestlers shared their thoughts on Trump arriving to watch their attempts at a fourth straight national championship.

“It’s a great honor for the sport of wrestling,” Penn State’s Josh Barr told reporters Friday. “The sport of wrestling is in a place where it needs growth. It needs life and energy behind it, and President Trump brings it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barr’s teammate, Mitchell Mesenbrink, told reporters Friday that, regardless of politics, he believes Trump’s attendance would help improve viewership.

LA TIMES WRITERS SUGGEST WORLD SERIES CHAMPION DODGERS SHOULD SKIP WHITE HOUSE VISIT: ‘THANKS, BUT NO’

“We want to get people to watch, right? We want people to watch wrestling. We want people to funnel, not just money, but people’s time, and attention is money. So, I think that’s cool. And I think if it was conservative or liberal, it would be really really cool,” Messenbrink said.

“Democrat or Republican, whoever it is, it’s the president of the United States. The leader of the free world at our wrestling event is really cool when you think about it that way.”

Trump praised Penn State and all wrestlers outside the White House Friday when he spoke about attending the championships.

“We’re going to the big fight. The reason I’m going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I’ve always supported the wrestlers,” Trump said. “So, I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools. I think Penn State is leading, and Nebraska is in second place right now. And a lot of good things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wrestling championships are back at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center for the first time since 2011, when Penn State won it all. That kick-started a dominant run by the Nittany Lions that continues. They’ve now won 12 of the last 14 titles, including four in a row, after clinching the team championship earlier on Saturday.