Penguins’ Jake Guentzel kicks puck to himself for incredible goal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel showed off his incredible hand-eye coordination on Sunday night with a goal in the second period of Game 7 against the New York Rangers.

Bryan Rust got the puck to the right of Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and passed it to Guentzel streaking down the middle. Guentzel would get the puck off a ricochet by a Rangers defender, kick the puck to himself and tap it in just out of the reach of Shesterkin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NHL referees needed to review the score to make sure it wasn’t high sticking on Guentzel in front of Shesterkin, but the goal was confirmed. It was Guentzel’s eighth goal of the series on assists from Rust and Sidney Crosby.

The Rangers would tie the game at the 11:23 mark thanks to a score from K’Andre Miller. But the evened game wouldn’t last long.

SIDNEY CROSBY, TRISTAN JARRY RETURN TO PENGUINS’ LINEUP FOR GAME 7 VS RANGERS

Evan Rodrigues scored just as the team was getting back to full strength on a Rangers power play.

Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Penguins were last in a Game 7 in 2017 – the last time they won the Stanley Cup. In the Eastern Conference finals that year, Pittsburgh topped the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner plays the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference semis.