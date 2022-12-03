Pel? transferred to palliative care in Brazil: Reports

Soccer legend Pel? has been transferred to palliative care in his home country of Brazil, according to multiple reports.

The Brazilian star was transferred after his chemotherapy stopped having expected results.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pel? was admitted into a hospital earlier this week, as he has been in a fight with colon cancer. He had the tumor removed in September 2021, and has been undergoing chemotherapy since.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, initially said there was “no emergency” regarding her father. She added he was in the hospital to regulate his medication.

SOCCER LEGEND PEL? HOSPITALIZED IN BRAZIL, DAUGHTER SAYS THERE’S ‘NO EMERGENCY’

He was admitted to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Pel? is being treated at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pel? is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. He helped Brazil to wins in the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.