Pel? transferred to palliative care in Brazil: Reports

Soccer legend Pel? has been transferred to palliative care in his home country of Brazil, according to multiple reports.

The Brazilian star was transferred after his chemotherapy stopped having expected results.

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pel? attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. On his social media accounts, Pel? said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, that an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon had been removed in an operation.
(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Pel? was admitted into a hospital earlier this week, as he has been in a fight with colon cancer. He had the tumor removed in September 2021, and has been undergoing chemotherapy since.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, initially said there was “no emergency” regarding her father. She added he was in the hospital to regulate his medication.

Soccer great Pel? gestures to throw a cardboard football at a promotional press conference for Hong Kong banks new World Cup Visa Card, 24 February in Hong Kong.
(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SOCCER LEGEND PEL? HOSPITALIZED IN BRAZIL, DAUGHTER SAYS THERE’S ‘NO EMERGENCY’

He was admitted to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Pel? is being treated at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo.

Legendary Soccer player Pel? attends the Fifth Avenue Flagship Opening at Hublot Boutique on April 19, 2016, in New York City.
(Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

Pel? is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. He helped Brazil to wins in the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.