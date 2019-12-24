Peach Bowl 2019: LSU vs. Oklahoma preview, how to watch & more

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the College Football Playoff semifinal between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

SEC champion LSU comes into the game as the top-ranked team in the nation. The Tigers are 13-0 and defeated Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Florida on their way to the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 champion Oklahoma Sooners are the only team in the tournament with one loss.

LSU is led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who has put together a sensational year that has included 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. Burrow’s top targets this season have been Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Chase has 73 catches for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns while Jefferson has 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Tigers are hurting at running back. Leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire tweaked his hamstring, while backup Tyrion Davis-Price is also battling an injury. Both backs are questionable, though Davis Price was spotted at practice Tuesday. John Emery Jr. and Chris Cury have also received some carries this season.

On defense, the Tigers have been anchored by freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who has six interceptions this season. Standout safety JaCoby Stevens leads the team with five sacks.

Oklahoma is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred from Alabama earlier this year. Hurts has 3,634 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. He also has 1,255 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns this season. Hurts made appearances in three national championship games with Alabama following each of the last three seasons. Most famously, he was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 national title game against Georgia. Tagovailoa went on to lead Alabama on a furious comeback to win the game 26-23 in overtime

Kennedy Brooks is the Sooners’ second-leading rusher with 876 yards and five touchdowns. He’s probable for the game with a neck injury. CeeDee Lamb is Oklahoma’s leading receiver with 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Sooners will be without sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, who has been suspended with two other players for an undisclosed reason. Redshirt freshman Jalen Redmond will have to hold down the defensive line for the entire game.

—

PEACH BOWL INFO

College Football Playoff semifinal

Sponsor: Chick-fil-A

Date: December 28

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta

—

ODDS

Moneyline: LSU (-600), Oklahoma (+425)

Spread: LSU (-14), Oklahoma (+14)

Over/Under: 76.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com