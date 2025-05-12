Paulina Gretzky watches as Panthers tie playoff series with Maple Leafs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson were in attendance for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gretzky wore a Panthers leather jacket with the team’s vintage logo on the back. Johnson wore a Panthers jersey with his name on the back. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Maple Leafs great Tie Domi joined the couple in a suite high above the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

“Panther club,” she captioned the collage of photos she posted on her Instagram account.

The two have often been seen taking in Panthers games. They were cheering on the Panthers during the team’s run to a Stanley Cup title last season.

On Sunday, Gretzky and Johnson got to watch Florida shut out Toronto and tie the series at two games apiece. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe both scored goals in the win.

Maple Leafs bruiser Max Domi received backlash for a late hit on Aleksander Barkov as the third period came to a close. He was hit with a major penalty for boarding and the NHL fined him $5,000 on Monday morning.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped each of the Maple Leafs’ 23 shots.

“We had looks,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “They’re doing a good job of swarming us with numbers, obviously…. It’s a battle out there. This is what it is. They don’t give you a lot.”

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night in Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.