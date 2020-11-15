Paulina Gretzky trends on social media after Dustin Johnson's Masters win

Paulina Gretzky was among the top social media after her fiancee Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title, scoring a 20-under par for a course record and defeating his opponents by at least five strokes.

Gretzky, the daughter of legendary NHL star Wayne Gretzky, took social media by storm in the wake of Johnson’s win.

DUSTIN JOHNSON WINS FIRST MASTERS, SETS COURSE RECORD

She gave Johnson a big smooch after he put his final shot into the cup at Augusta National.

Johnson and Gretzky have been engaged since August 2013 after only dating for a little less than a year. The couple have two sons but have not yet married. That might change given the year Johnson has been having.

Aside from cheering Johnson on, Gretzky has put together a successful modeling career and singing career. One of her songs was featured on the MTV show “Laguna Beach: The Orange County,” according to The Sun.

SAM MITCHELL, FORMER NBA COACH, TALKS EXPERIENCE AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Johnson broke the previous course records which belonged to Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods. Both golfers finished 18-under par for the course.

Spieth tied Woods’ mark in 2015 with a four-stroke victory. Woods set the record previously held by Raymond Floyd in 1997 when he won the tournament by 12 strokes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johnson is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.