Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson to get married in Tennessee

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson will have a destination wedding, but it won’t be on some exotic beach outside the United States. Instead, the wedding will happen outside Walland, Tennessee in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains at the luxurious Blackberry Farm.

The Great One’s daughter revealed the wedding location news Wednesday night via invitations that were sent out to her bridesmaids, noting that Blackberry Farm will be the five-star hotel and resort to get the Gretzky-Johnson business.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wedding guests will enjoy activities such as archery, shooting clays, fly fishing, paintball, a spa, paddle sports and everything that comes with staying at a resort in eastern Tennessee. The nearest golf course will be a 17 minute SUV ride to the Wild Laurel Golf Course.

While it’s unclear where Wayne and Janet Gretzky will stay on the property, Blackberry Farm has 3-5 bedroom houses that should do the job.

In the food department, the Gretzky-Johnson wedding party will have all the finest wines to choose from along with Blackberry Farm’s beer which is brewed right there on site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When exactly will this wedding go down? It’s unclear. I don’t remember these two even having bachelor/bachelorette parties. There hasn’t been a bridal shower. Or wedding photos taken during pumpkin patch season.