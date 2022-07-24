Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado to miss Cardinals’ series vs. Blue Jays over vax status

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two St. Louis Cardinals stars are among those who will not make the trip to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays because they have not gotten COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine will all miss the short series because of their vaccination status. The two teams are scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday.

All three players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and Major League service time under the league’s collective bargaining rules. Arenado will miss out on $384,416, Goldschmidt will give up $241,758 and Romine will surrender $10,989.

Canada’s strict restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 have cost players some games. Recently, nearly a dozen Kansas City Royals players missed a series in Toronto because of their vaccination status.

St. Louis entered Sunday a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead. The team also trails the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in the wild-card standings.

Goldschmidt is leading the National League in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.416), slugging percentage (.603), OPS (1.019) and OPS+ (190). He has also hit 22 home runs.

Arenado has 18 home runs and a .299 batting average for the Cardinals. His OPS is at .897. Romine has filled in for Yadier Molina, who has been on the mend. Romine is 3-for-22 in nine games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.