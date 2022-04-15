Paul George out for Clippers’ play-in game vs. Pelicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George for the team’s play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.

George entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Lawrence Frank, the team’s president of basketball operations, announced the forward’s status hours before tip-off. The winner of the game will gain the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 7 seed.

“We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery,” Frank said, adding that George wasn’t feeling well Thursday.

“This is another challenge for our group. The group has dealt with challenges all year. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup. We’ve dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded.”

George has been a huge contributor to the Clippers’ offense since his return in the middle of the season. He missed 43 games with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The team was 22-25 without George this season.

The 31-year-old averaged 24.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 31 games this season.

He scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Should the Clippers defeat the Pelicans, they will play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.