Patriots willing to let Tom Brady test free agency come March: report

Tom Brady is set to test free agency for the first time in his career next month and it appears that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is fine with letting the six-time Super Bowl champion do just that.

Kraft is willing to let Brady see what other options are out there before going back to New England, NFL Network reported Monday. The Patriots reportedly want to see if any team is willing to offer him a big deal which would let them either negotiate with Brady or let him walk away.

It is unclear what Brady is going to do if or when he does decide to become a free agent. There’s definitely one thing for certain – he is not retiring.

Brady posted a photo on Instagram in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, which raised concerns for many around the NFL. However, the quarterback revealed that it was all a part for a Hulu commercial. He made clear that he is staying in the NFL for at least another season.

Brady appeared at Super Bowl LIV as part of the NFL honoring some of its greatest players and teams over the last 100 seasons. There has been speculation about what Brady is going to do come 2020.

According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in signing Brady in the offseason should he choose to become a free agent. NFL.com reported that the Patriots could be willing to pay the quarterback at least $30 million annually.

Brady has said he’s not going to be quick about making his decision in the face of speculation about his plans once the offseason officially begins. However, the Patriots reportedly don’t want to wait until March for his decision.