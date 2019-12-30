Patriots vs. Titans: AFC Wild Card playoff preview, times & more

The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans will meet in the AFC Wild Card playoff round opposite of the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots come into the game as the AFC East division winners for the 11th straight time. It’s the first time New England will be playing in the wild card round since 2009. That season, the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

New England finished the 2019 season with a 12-4 record losing to the Miami Dolphins in the final game of the season. The Patriots have all eyes on them as the Tom Brady-led team looks to defend and win their seventh Super Bowl title. However, the team has faced questions about their lackluster offensive player while the defense has been at an all-time best.

But every NFL fan knows one thing: Don’t count Brady or Bill Belichick out come playoff time.

The Titans make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons as they wrapped up a playoff spot with a Week 17 win over the Houston Texans. Tennessee finished 9-7 for the fourth straight year.

Tennessee is led by Derrick Henry who won the league’s rushing title this season. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in five of the Titans’ last six games and will put the Patriots defense to the test.

Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback in Week 7 and hasn’t looked back. The Titans have won seven of their last 10 games with the former Dolphins quarterback at the helm.

This will also be a test for Matt Vrabel and give him a chance to beat his former team and mentor. However, he will have to do it on the road at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The winner of the game will either play the Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs.

PLAYOFF GAME INFO

Date: January 4

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Mass.

