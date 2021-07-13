Cassius Marsh only played nine games with the New England Patriots back in 2018.

After being released by the team, Marsh came out and blasted the organization saying, “they don’t have fun there.” He also questioned if he should continue playing football because he “hated it that much.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marsh, who is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, recently appeared on a podcast with comedian Tom Segura and he once again talked about his experience with the Patriots.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,” Marsh explained. “They work day-in and day-out. Their work ethic over there [that] they instill is pretty legendary. They also treat players like crap. You don’t have a lunch period… You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they are like 5-10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and like crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun. There’s no — well, that is what I got in trouble for, for saying they don’t have fun.”

DEZ BRYANT ON CONTROVERSIAL CALL FROM 2015 PACKERS-COWBOYS PLAYOFF GAME: ‘IT WAS A CATCH’

Marsh said that he believes he is one of the most hated former Patriots players. However, Marsh added that a lot of players “thanked” him for making it public on how poorly they treat their players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Patriots fans hate me,” Marsh said. “Up there. Top five at least… Here’s the thing: over there, nobody says anything publicly because they have won so many championships. So, you don’t want to upset the fan base because after you win a Super Bowl, you can get paid for signings in New England for the rest of your life because you’re a Super Bowl champ.

“It was funny, when I did that article a lot of the players like thanked me for making it public on how bad they treat guys. I mean, they win games so you just really can’t argue with championships.”