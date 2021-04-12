Patriots terminate Julian Edelman's contract following failed physical

Another year, another New England Patriots great on his way out the door.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, a former Super Bowl MVP, had his contract terminated by the Patriots after he reportedly failed his physical.

With only 21 receptions for 315 yards in 2020, he would have had a $6.1 million cap hit this season. In 11 seasons with the franchise, Edelman won three Super Bowls in New England.

Last week, the Boston Herald reported that Edelman was uncertain to play this year due to a knee injury. The 35-year-old’s career has gone in a downward spiral due to recent injuries.

The report stated that surgery could provide temporary relief for the wide receiver but nothing will solve the underlying matter. In October, Edelman had a procedure done to relieve some issues, but he was never able to return to the field, despite playing in some practices.

Following the announcement of the termination of Edelman’s contract, NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN, said that “Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement.”

New England signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne earlier this offseason, as well as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, all of whom could be fantastic weapons for quarterback Cam Newton, who was also brought back on a one-year deal.

The Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, but they have a good chance at rebounding in 2021 with the coronavirus pandemic no longer a distraction, and a full offseason under Newton’s belt as the starting quarterback.