Patriots star James White carted off the field with hip injury

New England Patriots star running back James White will not return for the second half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after being carted off the field with a hip injury.

The eight-year veteran appeared to be in pain as players from both teams surrounded him while he was carted back to the locker room.

White, 29, was tackled by Saints linebacker Demario Davis on third down with just 12 minutes left in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his knees and appeared to grab his right hip in pain. He remained on his back and was attended to by the training staff before the cart was called out.

White was later ruled out with a hip injury.

If serious, White’s absence would be a severe blow for the Patriots’ offensive line. He currently leads the team with 12 receptions for 94 yards and adds 32 rushing yards.

According to ESPN, White entered the 2021 season with the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a running back since 2015.

New Orleans leads New England 21-3 at the start of the third quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.